John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 116.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $2,111,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.87. The company had a trading volume of 244,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,192. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,659.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.