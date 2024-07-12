John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 1,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after buying an additional 1,045,687 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Roche by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,458,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,000 after buying an additional 158,482 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Roche by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 174,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 113,823 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000.

RHHBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.16. 586,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,870. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

