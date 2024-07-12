Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $150.51 and last traded at $150.06. 591,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,240,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $362.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

