JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Trading 2.2% Higher

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.56 and last traded at $90.40. Approximately 3,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $88.42.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $829.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.44.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBRE. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 1,823.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.