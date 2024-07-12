JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $36.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

IPG traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,975,000 after buying an additional 1,516,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after purchasing an additional 777,456 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,516,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,005,000 after purchasing an additional 154,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 141,828 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,966,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.