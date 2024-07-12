JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $51.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Knight-Swift Transportation
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.