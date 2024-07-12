JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $51.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE KNX opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

