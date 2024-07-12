JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $207.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $595.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.59 and its 200-day moving average is $188.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 33,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,656,000. Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 93,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

