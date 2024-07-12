JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.80.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $950.97 million, a PE ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 0.69. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $311,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,422.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 88,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $919,764.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 583,712 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,953.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $311,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,909 shares in the company, valued at $886,422.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 405,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,451. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 74.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

