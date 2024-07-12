JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.89 and last traded at $55.84. Approximately 479,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,711,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4212 dividend. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $348,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

