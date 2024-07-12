JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.89 and last traded at $55.84. Approximately 479,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,711,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4212 dividend. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $348,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

