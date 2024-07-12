JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.89 and last traded at $55.84. Approximately 479,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,711,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.
The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4212 dividend. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
