JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $56.04. 512,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,711,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 291,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

