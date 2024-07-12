JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $56.04. 512,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,711,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
