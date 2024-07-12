Just Group (LON:JUST) Trading 1.5% Higher

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.37). Approximately 970,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,035,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.40 ($1.35).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Just Group from GBX 135 ($1.73) to GBX 160 ($2.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.32, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

