Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $91.24, but opened at $93.96. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $93.09, with a volume of 1,382 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 941.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company's revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

