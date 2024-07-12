Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $91.24, but opened at $93.96. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $93.09, with a volume of 1,382 shares traded.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.
