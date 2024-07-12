Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.72. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56.

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,499.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,526,000 after buying an additional 459,838 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,752,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,652,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 229,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

