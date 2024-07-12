Kellanova (NYSE:K) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $4,493,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,920,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,901,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,838,732. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

