KeyCorp Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $68.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $3,400.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.16.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 25,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $207,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,946.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,348.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.