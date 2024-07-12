Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$37.70 on Friday. Keyera has a one year low of C$30.08 and a one year high of C$38.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.56.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.92 billion. Research analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.1818182 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

