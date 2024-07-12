Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 313.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth $3,756,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,655 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinetik Stock Up 0.9 %

KNTK traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 405,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,533. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.96. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $43.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 122.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KNTK. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

