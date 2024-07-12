Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 310 ($3.97) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 245 ($3.14).
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Kingfisher to a buy rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.91) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Kingfisher Stock Up 2.6 %
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
