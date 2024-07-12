Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 7,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $572.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10.

About Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

