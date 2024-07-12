Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) had its target price increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,031,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

