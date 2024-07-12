Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Kits Eyecare Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KTYCF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053. Kits Eyecare has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. It manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. The company operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

