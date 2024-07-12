Klaytn Price Up 0.1% This Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $524.03 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Klaytn Profile
Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,978,855,073 coins and its circulating supply is 3,702,775,211 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Klaytn Coin Trading
