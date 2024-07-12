Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 685,000 shares, a growth of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 343,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Know Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Know Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Know Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Know Labs by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Know Labs Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of Know Labs stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 1,101,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.52. Know Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Know Labs ( NYSEAMERICAN:KNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Know Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

