Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Sells $17,345,811.60 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYMR

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.