Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.28. 329,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 676,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,200 shares of company stock worth $18,219,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

