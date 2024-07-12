L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,343,000 after purchasing an additional 420,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.84.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

