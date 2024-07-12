Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,033,000 after purchasing an additional 424,684 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,840,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.17. 489,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.34 and its 200 day moving average is $211.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

