Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

In other news, Director Angela S. Hurt acquired 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at $90,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

