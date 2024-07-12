Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sells $1,190,851.20 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.2 %

LNTH stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.42. 2,412,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $124.90.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

