LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.44

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 307118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
LATAM Airlines Group Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.
LATAM Airlines Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.0002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.
LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile
LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services.
