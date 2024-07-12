LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.44

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 307118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

LATAM Airlines Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LATAM Airlines Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.0002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.