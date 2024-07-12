Leerink Partnrs Comments on McKesson Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for McKesson in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.50. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $31.53 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

McKesson Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MCK opened at $575.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 12-month low of $395.30 and a 12-month high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of McKesson by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,030,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,974,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

