Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Cardinal Health, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardinal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will earn $7.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.36. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.48 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

