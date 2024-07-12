Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Legrand Stock Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS LGRDY traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 38,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,746. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. Legrand has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $22.68.

Legrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.4504 dividend. This is an increase from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

