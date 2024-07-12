Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 30,737 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,652,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 129,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,953. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

