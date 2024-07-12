Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 90 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.12% of MKS Instruments worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,102,000 after buying an additional 1,260,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $117,672,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $60,664,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,966,000 after purchasing an additional 581,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,052,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.58. 250,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

