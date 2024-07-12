Leuthold Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,550,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,683 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,150,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 294,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.31. 4,607,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,147,948. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $90.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.46.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3813 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

