Leuthold Group LLC Has $20.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,127 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,774,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after acquiring an additional 305,327 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,061,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGIB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 613,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,124. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $52.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

