Leuthold Group LLC Invests $3.13 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

MTB traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,666. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.69. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.