Leuthold Group LLC Invests $9.29 Million in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 284,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,139. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

