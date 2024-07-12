Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 638,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,953 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,382,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Assurant by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 132,275 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $168.38. 88,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,929. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.91. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.22 and a 1-year high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Read Our Latest Report on AIZ

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.