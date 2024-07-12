Leuthold Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 278.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,530 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 1.19% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,138,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FXY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 156,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,426. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $67.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $366 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.10.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.