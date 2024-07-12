Leuthold Group LLC Sells 32 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,221. The firm has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

