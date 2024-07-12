Leuthold Group LLC Trims Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,430 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,337. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Okta Trading Up 2.3 %

OKTA traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $95.44. 556,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,094. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.39.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

