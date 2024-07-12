Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 255.87% from the company’s previous close.

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEXX opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexaria Bioscience will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ( NASDAQ:LEXX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 256,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 2.46% of Lexaria Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

