Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 255.87% from the company’s previous close.
Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LEXX opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.99.
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexaria Bioscience will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lexaria Bioscience
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.
