Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LXRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of LXRX opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.58. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.54% and a negative net margin of 8,311.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 420,854 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,747,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

