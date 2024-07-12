Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Position Lowered by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 487,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America accounts for 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,871,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $8,712,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 291,155 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 47,400.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,234 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LILAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,055.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

