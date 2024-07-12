LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,457 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5,308.7% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 732,285 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 549,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,546,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,741,000 after purchasing an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

