Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.73 and last traded at $89.98. Approximately 571,213 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 451,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

