LSV Asset Management Buys 21,900 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $48,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 55.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 27,281 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 626,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,543. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

