LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,330,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.77% of Brixmor Property Group worth $54,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,974. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

